Dewey Lee Dison, age 66 of Clinton

Dewey Lee Dison, age 66 of Clinton, TN, passed away on August 1, 2020. He was a member of Frost Bottom Baptist Church and was a Mason with Coal Creek Lodge #492 in Rocky Top, TN. Dewey loved being outdoors and spent a lot of his free time fishing, racoon hunting and ginseng hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents Loas and Dorothy Dison; brothers, Chester Dison and Loas Dison, Jr.; and sisters, Ruby Smith and Pam Braden.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughters, Bethany Richards (Marcus) and Kayla Livingston (Owen); brothers, Lonnie Dison (Pat) and Larry Dison (Teddi); sisters, Brenda Waters (Keith), Debbie Dison and Lisa Erickson (Bret); granddaughter, Arya Livingston; and several extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Coal Creek Lodge #492 (103 Pearl St. Rocky Top, TN 37769) on Saturday, August 15th at 2:00pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to them for future expenses. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

