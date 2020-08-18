David Aaron Trent

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 243 Views

In loving memory of David Aaron Trent. Life on earth was not easy for you. Now you’re in a place where there are no more tears, no more pain, no more suffering. No more hunger, no more freezing cold, blistering heat, or thirst. No more hate or abuse. All of that is no more. You’re no longer constrained to the things of this world. You certainly were no saint, but you never could refuse anyone a meal, shower, or place to lay their head for the night. If you were able to give it, you would. There are going to be a lot of people going without. Hopefully they will carry on the kindness you showed. Your greatest legacy though, are your two beautiful daughters. Beautiful inside and out your spirit shines through their eyes and in their laughter. The love you had for them was enormous, as theirs for you is. They sure do love their Daddy. Your smile comes through on their faces. How much you’ll be missed, you’ll never ever know. Your creativity exploded with every piece of art you made. Just unbelievable how you made something out of nothing, out of everything. Day and night, you were creating. Your apartment, the furniture , walls, tables, and lamps all looked like an art gallery. We so adore and treasure these physical glimpses into your extremely intelligent and inventive mind. May peace, light, and love fill your soul. Our sweet dear Aaron, you are finally free… All funeral arrangements are private. Jones Mortuary of Clinton is in charge of arrangements.

