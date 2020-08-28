Daniel Wade Sampson, age 60 of Harriman

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Daniel Wade Sampson, age 60 of Harriman, TN, passed away on August 24, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He loved fishing and hunting. Daniel will always be remembered as a man who spent his life working hard to provide for his family. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife of thirty years, Shannon Sampson; parents, Bill and Grace Sampson; brother, Michael Sampson; and sister, Zanna Howard.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by daughter, Amy Lynn Sampson of Clinton, TN; son, Justin Wade Sampson of Harriman, TN; grandchildren, Raelynn McBride, Dannah McBride and Madison McBride all of Clinton, TN; sister, Kathie Sampson of Harriman, TN; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1st from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with a memorial service to follow.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Robert Hayes Raby, age 93 of Clinton

Robert Hayes Raby, age 93 of Clinton, TN, passed peacefully into the arms of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.