CPD: Two fatal crashes claim lives within 24 hours

Two fatal traffic accidents occurred in Clinton within a 24-hour span last week.

The first crash occurred Wednesday, August 12th, shortly before 3 pm on Seivers Boulevard at its intersection with Bland Road.

According to a release from the Clinton Police Department, investigators determined that a westbound Nissan Frontier driven by Steve Ramsey of Clinton attempted to turn left on to Bland Road, but pulled into the path of a Honda CRV driven by Clarence Ridge of Norris, who was unable to avoid a collision.

First responders pronounced Ramsey dead at the scene, and the release states that he had not been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, which investigators noted “could have prevented the seriousness of the injuries.”

The second fatal accident was reported less than 24 hours later, at around 1:15 pm Thursday, on Melton Hill Drive near Harbour Drive.

In this crash, a 40-year-old FedEx truck driver was killed when his truck failed to negotiate a slight righthand curve on a hill on Melton Hill, resulting in the passenger-side wheels dropping off the road and pulling the truck into the grass. The truck crossed over a small grassy median and struck an above-ground gas line before crossing over Harbour Drive and striking a ditch. The collision ejected the driver, identified as 40-year-old Joseph Erik White of Knoxville through the open passenger-side door. White was pinned underneath the truck, which came to rest partially submerged in the Clinch River. The accident report indicates that alcohol may have played a role in the crash, and a blood test was conducted on White. There were no eyewitnesses to the crash, so it is not exactly clear when the fatal accident occurred. White was alone in the truck and there were no other vehicles involved.