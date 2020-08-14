CPD investigates two fatal crashes in as many days

Two fatal traffic accidents occurred in Clinton within a 24-hour span this week.

As of the time this report had been filed, few details of either crash have been released, but we can tell you that one person died in a traffic accident on Bland Road at around 2:30 pm Wednesday afternoon, and just about 24 hours later, a FedEx delivery driver died when he lost control of his truck and crashed into the Clinch River while travelling on Harbour Drive. His identity has not been released but officials tell WYSH it appears that the truck left the right side of Harbour Drive and overturned, ejecting the driver, and pinning him underneath the vehicle, which landed in the river.

Clinton firefighters and county paramedics responded to both scenes, and the Clinton Police Department is investigating both crashes. Offcials were expected to release more information sometime Friday. We will keep you updated on the air and online as developments warrant.