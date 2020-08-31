CPD arrests ex-ice cream truck driver for kidnapping teen

Late Friday, Clinton Police announced the arrest of a 29-year-old, now-former ice cream truck driver on a charge of aggravated kidnapping stemming from an incident that occurred in July.

The CPD says that on July 23rd, officers received a call about a runaway juvenile from the teen’s grandmother, who told police that a neighbor had seen the 15-year-old girl get in an ice cream truck and leaving their neighborhood in Clinton. Shortly after receiving that call, the owner of the ice cream company to whom the truck belonged called CPD and told them that the truck and its driver, 29-year-old Troy Allen Stansberry of Knoxville, had not returned to the business with the vehicle like he was supposed to. The CPD release indicates that Stansberry was fired from that job after eventually returning to the business that evening.

In the meantime, investigators tracked the missing teen to the Budget Host Inn, a motel in Caryville, and she was located by Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies and reunited with her family.

In his arrest warrant, CPD Detective Scott Gregory states that “Stansberry took the juvenile from her residence in Clinton without permission or consent, to [the motel] for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.”

Clinton Police were aided in their search for Stansberry by the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and the US Marshal’s Service Great Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

Stansberry was found at a location in Rocky Top on Thursday, arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping. As of this morning (Monday, August 31st), he remained in custody on a $50,000 bond.