Courier: Rocky Top budget passed

Jim Harris Local News

Last week, the Rocky Top City Council unanimously voted to leave the city’s property tax rate at $2 per $100 of assessed value. As the Courier News points out, though, that total, while the same as last year, is 21 cents higher than the tax rate certified by the state following property value reappraisals conducted earlier this year.

Based on increased property values, the state-certified rate—that rate which brings in the same amount of revenue as the previous rate—was set at $1.79 per $100 of assessed value.

Rocky Top City Manager Michael Foster told the Courier that after a couple of years of “tight” budgets, there were projects that “we need to do some improvements to the city,” some of which will be paid for with grant funds, and others that will require some municipal spending.

