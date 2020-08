CHS: Tickets for CAK to be sold today, Wednesday

Clinton High School says that tickets for Friday night’s football game at CAK are limited in number, but will be sold between 4:30 and 6:30 pm today (Tuesday, August 25th) to parents of football players, cheerleaders and dance team members.

Any tickets left over will be sold Wednesday during lunch to students and then again from 1 to 3 pm on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are $8 each.