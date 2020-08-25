CHS Senior Night moved up to Sept. 4th ‘just in case’

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 67 Views

Officials at Clinton High School announced Monday that the traditional Senior Night festivities for several fall sports and activities typically held at the last home football game, have been moved up to next Friday, September 4th.

Prior to the Clinton Dragons’ home opener against the Halls Red Devils, seniors participating in football, band, color guard, cheerleading, dance team, cross country and golf will all be recognized.

Athletic Director Brad Collette said in a text this morning that the move was being made “just in case,” adding that the school does not want to end up somehow not having a Senior Night celebration. Volleyball and girls” soccer will have their own Senior Nights, as is tradition.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

