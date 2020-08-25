CHS Senior Night moved up to Sept. 4th ‘just in case’

Officials at Clinton High School announced Monday that the traditional Senior Night festivities for several fall sports and activities typically held at the last home football game, have been moved up to next Friday, September 4th.

Prior to the Clinton Dragons’ home opener against the Halls Red Devils, seniors participating in football, band, color guard, cheerleading, dance team, cross country and golf will all be recognized.

Athletic Director Brad Collette said in a text this morning that the move was being made “just in case,” adding that the school does not want to end up somehow not having a Senior Night celebration. Volleyball and girls” soccer will have their own Senior Nights, as is tradition.