Charles Gallaher, age 87, of Kingston

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Charles Gallaher, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home on Gallaher Road, Kingston. He was born August 8, 1933 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of Roane County. Charles was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his church family and after becoming unable to attend, he would have singing and Bible reading at his home. Charles retired from Boeing after over 20 years of service as a Tool & Die Tech. He enjoyed selling cars and watching old western movies as well as Wheel of Fortune. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Wyrick Gallaher; daughter, Linda Poland; son, Charles Gallaher, Jr.; grandson, Kevin Brummitt; and parents, John & Iris Smith Gallaher;

SURVIVORS

Children Kay Lichtenwalter of Knoxville

Janie Giles & husband, Morgan of Kingston

Velma Jones of Harriman

Larry Gallaher of Kingston

Grandchildren Christina Thornton of Knoxville

Justin Giles of Kingston

Kirt Giles of Kingston

Heather Hamilton of Jacksonville, FL

Samantha Wright of Harriman

Emily McNelley of Kingston

Brooke Sands of Harriman

Matthew Langley of Texas

Tonya Abbott of Kingston

Great-grandchildren Kylie, Hadley, Emma, Addie, Rylee, Josh, Tyler

Sister Vida Russell of Kingston

Special Friend April Hunt of Maryville

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Interment will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Frankie M. Childs, age 87, of Kingston

Frankie M. Childs, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.