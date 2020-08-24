Charles Gallaher, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home on Gallaher Road, Kingston. He was born August 8, 1933 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of Roane County. Charles was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his church family and after becoming unable to attend, he would have singing and Bible reading at his home. Charles retired from Boeing after over 20 years of service as a Tool & Die Tech. He enjoyed selling cars and watching old western movies as well as Wheel of Fortune. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Wyrick Gallaher; daughter, Linda Poland; son, Charles Gallaher, Jr.; grandson, Kevin Brummitt; and parents, John & Iris Smith Gallaher;

SURVIVORS

Children Kay Lichtenwalter of Knoxville

Janie Giles & husband, Morgan of Kingston

Velma Jones of Harriman

Larry Gallaher of Kingston

Grandchildren Christina Thornton of Knoxville

Justin Giles of Kingston

Kirt Giles of Kingston

Heather Hamilton of Jacksonville, FL

Samantha Wright of Harriman

Emily McNelley of Kingston

Brooke Sands of Harriman

Matthew Langley of Texas

Tonya Abbott of Kingston

Great-grandchildren Kylie, Hadley, Emma, Addie, Rylee, Josh, Tyler

Sister Vida Russell of Kingston

Special Friend April Hunt of Maryville

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Interment will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.