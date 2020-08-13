Chad Martin, age 34 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his residence. Chad was a lifelong resident of Anderson County and graduated from Anderson County High School in 2004. Throughout his life Chad was an avid sports fan that loved anything to do with the Tennessee Vols. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Shirley Collins and Ruth Martin; aunt, Lorrie Martin and uncle, Randy Goins.

He is survived by: Parents, Rick and Karen “Goins” Martin; son, Grady Martin & his mother Morgan Webster of Clinton; brother, Jason Martin & wife Alice of Knoxville; grandfather, Claude Martin of Clinton; nephew, Ryan Martin; niece, Chesney Martin; aunts and uncles, Randy & Linda Martin, John & Melissa Martin, Don & Lee Martin, Jamie & Starla Collins, & Pam Alley; several loving cousins and special friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Chad’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Tennessee Members First FCU, P.O. Box 6828, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 and put to the attention of Grady Martin.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com