CCSO holding Back-to-School Supply Giveaway Saturday

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual School Supply Giveaway event on Saturday, August 15th.

Deputies and other members of the Sheriff’s Department will distribute the school supplies on the LaFollette side of Campbell County High School on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. Later that day, they will set up shop at Jellico High School that will run from 3 pm until all the supplies are gone.

The distribution is being conducted on a drive-thru basis and is first-come, first-served.

Everyone distributing the supplies will be wearing a face mask and gloves, and officials say they do prefer that your children ARE present during the pick-up, if possible.

For more information, call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-566-7446.

