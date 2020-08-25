Campbell deputies execute narcotics search warrant

Deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Hatmaker Hollow Road in the White Oak community on Monday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the home’s residents are Penny Sue Marlow, Johnny Brock Monday and Robert Lee Womble, and their investigation began after officers received complaints about suspicious activity at the house. That investigation, according to officials, included what were described as multiple undercover purchases of a substance believed to be methamphetamine combined with fentanyl.

During Monday’s raid, deputies reported finding substances believed to be meth, Suboxone and Gabapentin, as well as several firearms.

One arrest was made at the scene, as 40-year-old Daniel Lambdin was taken into custody on an oustanding warrant for his arrest on a parole violation. Investigators say that further charges are likely, based upon the evidence discovered Monday and the previously-mentioned undercover purchases of drugs from the home.