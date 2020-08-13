Campbell County native Dean Dillon elected to Country Music Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Campbell County native and Nashville country-music-songwriting legend Dean Dillon, who is one of three men announced Wednesday as the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

To give you an idea of his importance to county music, and songwriting in general, he is joined in this year’s class by legendary performers Marty Stuart and Hank Williams, Jr.

Here is how Dillon is described by the Country Music Hall of Fame: “Sometimes referred to as “the last of the troubadours,” songwriter Dean Dillon has written hits for country acts from Jim Ed Brown and Helen Cornelius to Kenny Chesney, Vern Gosdin, Toby Keith, and Keith Whitley. His contributions to George Strait’s body of work—from co-writing Strait’s first charting single, “Unwound,” to signature songs “The Chair,” “Marina Del Rey,” and “Ocean Front Property”—helped define both men’s careers. Dillon’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” written with Linda Hargrove, charted for David Allan Coe, George Jones, and Chris Stapleton. Dillon has written with, and for, masters until he became a master himself.”

For much more information, visit the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website at https://countrymusichalloffame.org/

