Beverly Wilshire, age 70, of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home with her family surrounded by her side. She was a loving wife, mother and loved her grandchildren very much. Beverly loved her church and was a devout member of Moran Baptist Church in Marlow where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Juanita Roach; brothers, Randy Roach and Arthur Lynn Roach; and brother in law, Richard Dixon.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Delmer Wilshire of Clinton, TN; daughters, Shawna Watson and husband Steve of Clinton, TN, and Marissa Kastelic and husband Drew of Knoxville, TN; brother, Rodney Roach and wife Sheila of Clinton, TN; sister, Michelle Dixon of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Scarlett Watson and Jacob Watson; and a host of other extended family, church family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Moran Baptist Church, 116 Marlow Circle, Clinton, TN 37716. Beverly’s graveside service will be 11:00am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN with Rev. Alvis Richardson officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements