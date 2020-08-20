BBB: One killed in Roane wreck

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 280 Views

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Roane County’s Blair community.

The accident happened at around 1 pm near the intersection of Blair and Poplar Creek Roads, and while few details of the crash have been released, BBB was told that the victim is a female. As soon as more information is released, we will pass it along to you.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and other agencies responding to the scene included the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad and Hazmat teams, as well as an ambulance from Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD part of ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign

(ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.