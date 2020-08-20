BBB: One killed in Roane wreck

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Roane County’s Blair community.

The accident happened at around 1 pm near the intersection of Blair and Poplar Creek Roads, and while few details of the crash have been released, BBB was told that the victim is a female. As soon as more information is released, we will pass it along to you.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and other agencies responding to the scene included the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad and Hazmat teams, as well as an ambulance from Anderson County.