Barbara Cunningham Williams, age 80, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born in Clinton, TN to the late Alexander and Bertha Marie Brittle Cunningham. Barbara was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church and retired from Hoskins Drug Store after working there for 17 years. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by, Husband, Charlie Williams and Sister, Nancy Cunningham.
Survived by:
Sons………………………Bobby Cunningham
David Cunningham wife Phyllis
Sister……………………..Joan Smith husband Roy
Brother…………………Larry Cunningham
Grandchildren………Kayla Dawn Cunningham, Mathew Cunningham and Cheyann Chandler
Great grandchildren…..Kenzlee Nix and Cooper Nix
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Barbara’s interment will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com