Area fire crews busy this week

Several Anderson County fire departments were busy this week with four separate fires reported.

In the first case, Deputy Sharon Baird responded to a home on Old Dutch Valley Road in response to a call of an outbuilding on fire. By the time deputies were called to the scene, fire crews had already left after extinguishing the fire. The homeowners told Baird that they had been working in the yard and spotted flames coming from the shed at around 10:30 am Monday. The male resident of the home was able to put out some of the flames with a garden hose before firefighters arrived and completely put it out. No injuries were reported in the incident, and there was no word on exactly what was lost in the blaze.

The second was reported at around 5 pm on Monday the 24th, and Deputy Charles Relford was among those who responded to the blaze in an outbuilding at a location on Andersonville Highway. When Relford arrived, he reported that the structure was completely engulfed by flames, and that crews from the Andersonville, Claxton and Norris Fire Departments arrived to extinguish the fire, which was out after about three hours. The owner of the outbuilding was on the scene trying to tabulate the damage done, but was able to tell Relford that he did lose a 1967 Chevy Chevelle SS in the fire. A neighbor’s fence was also damaged by the flames, but no injuries were reported.

Wednesday night, crews were called to a residential fire at a mobile home on Landrum Road. Deputy Matt McGhee reported that the trailer was completely engulfed by flames upon his arrival. He spoke with the residents, who said they had no idea what had caused the fire, as one resident said she had been away from the house for a couple of hours and the male resident said he had been at a relative’s house since early that morning. No injuries were reported, but the house and an SUV parked near the front porch, were destroyed.

Early Friday morning, Deputy Zach Bates responded to a call of a vehicle fire on Cumberland View Road. After arriving on the scene, Bates made contact with the owner of the vehicle, a Chevy work van, who told him that the van had been parked for some time and he could not think of “anyone that would wish to burn the van that was not already in jail,” according to the incident report. The van’s owner said that it contained about $10,000 worth of power tools and other equipment. No one was injured in that fire, which was extinguished by the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department.

All of the fires are under investigation, but appear at first glance to be accidental in nature.