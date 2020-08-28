Anderson betters its 2010 Census response rate

The latest 2020 Census response rates released earlier this week show that Anderson County has surpassed its 2010 Census response rate. 68.6 percent of Anderson County residents have now responded to the 2020 Census.

“The Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of Anderson County for their high response rate,” said Fernando Armstrong, regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau in a press release. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”

The Census Bureau’s online response rate map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. Households who have yet to respond can complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. Households that do not respond to the census will receive a visit from a census taker who will help them respond.

Response rates for surrounding counties:

Loudon 72.5%

Roane 63.6%

Morgan 58.3%

Scott 57.8%

Campbell 53.3%

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at www.2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire.

As required by the U.S. Constitution, the once-a-decade census must count every person living in the United States. Census data are the basis for our democratic system of government, ensuring that representation in government is equally distributed. Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years.