Alma “Auntie” Jean May, age 89, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 118 Views

Alma “Auntie” Jean May, age 89, of Clinton, heaven gained an angel on August 19, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1931 to the late Luther and Dixie Webber May. Alma was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church, where she was the Sunday School Treasury and loved her church family. Alma was a very special lady to her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Alma is preceded in death by, Brother, Ostes May and Nephew, Joel May.

Survived by:

Nieces…………………..…………Mary Gibson and husband Melvon
                                                Dixie Bumgardner
                                                 Sandra Taylor
Special Great Nephew……Wesley Gibson and wife Elizabeth
Nephew……………………….…James May and wife Wendy
Great nieces………………….April Tinker and Amanda Dotson
Great nephew………………B.J. Dotson
A Host of other family and friends
The family would like to thank all the PCM nurses for all their love and care during Ms. Alma’s sickness.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 6-8PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev Bobby Metcalf officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23 at 1:15PM and go in funeral procession to the Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Peggy Martin, age 83 of Clinton

Peggy Martin, age 83 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Methodist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.