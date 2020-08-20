Alma “Auntie” Jean May, age 89, of Clinton, heaven gained an angel on August 19, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1931 to the late Luther and Dixie Webber May. Alma was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church, where she was the Sunday School Treasury and loved her church family. Alma was a very special lady to her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Alma is preceded in death by, Brother, Ostes May and Nephew, Joel May.

Survived by:

Nieces…………………..…………Mary Gibson and husband Melvon

Dixie Bumgardner

Sandra Taylor

Special Great Nephew……Wesley Gibson and wife Elizabeth

Nephew……………………….…James May and wife Wendy

Great nieces………………….April Tinker and Amanda Dotson

Great nephew………………B.J. Dotson

A Host of other family and friends

The family would like to thank all the PCM nurses for all their love and care during Ms. Alma’s sickness.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 6-8PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev Bobby Metcalf officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23 at 1:15PM and go in funeral procession to the Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com