ACSD says renovations make it unsafe to visit office

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that because of some major renovation work at the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton, it is currently “not safe” to visit their offices on the fourth floor. Through the end of this week, the Sheriff’s Office asks that if you need to speak with a deputy, to please call 865-457-2414 (the non-emergency Dispatch line), and an officer will meet you outside the building.

If you need an accident or incident report, call the Records Department at 865-457-6255, and a clerk will bring them to you outside.

Of course, in the event of an emergency, call 911.