ACSD investigating Thursday fire

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fire that destroyed two 60-foot-long mobile homes on Bland Road.

The fire was reported at around 9 pm Thursday, and when Deputy Kevin Perkins arrived on the scene, reported that both trailers weree completely engulfed by flames and that he could see two men carrying what later turned out to be propane and other fuel tanks away from the burning structures.

Robert Blair, the property owner and one of the two men carrying tanks away from the fire, told Perkins that he had been trying to clear out overgrown brush on his property by burning it, and the fire had grown out of control, spreading to the two strucures.

His neighbor, the second man on the scene, said that he had seen the fire from his home down the hill and had come to the scene to help Blair.

Firefighters later told Perkins, after they had extinguished the fires, that they believed there was “a possibility that the fire started due to the attempted manufacture of meth.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the county’s arson investigator as well as the Criminal Investigation Division.