ACS updates COVID status in schools

Jim Harris 4 hours ago

Anderson County school leaders say that there are currently six active cases of COVID-19 across the school system. That is down three cases from the previous week.

The school system is not reporting whether the cases have been found in students or staff, or passing along information about the specific schools where the positive test results occur, citing federal privavcy guidelines. The Oak Ridger newspaper was able to confirm this week, though, that one case has been reported at Anderson County High School.

In that instance, and any instance of a positive COVID test in a school, those students and staff members who may have been in close contact have been, and will be, notified, and instructed to quarantine in accordance with the guidelines put forth by the Tennessee Department of Health.

To view the system’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit their website at www.acs.ac.

