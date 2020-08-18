ACS reminds bus riders of COVID-related rules

In an effort to help with COVID-19 contact tracing, Anderson County School leaders took to social media on Monday to remind parents, guardians, and students that students may only ride their designated bus to and from school, and that they may not be dropped off at any location other than their home or designated bus stop.

If you have any questions regarding this procedure, send an email to [email protected].

As of Tuesday morning, the Anderson County School system says there have been nine confirmed COVID-19 cases spread among seven schools since the return to class over the last couple of weeks. Officials did not provide any information beyond those raw numbers, so it is unclear which schools they were reported in, as well as the breakdown of students and teachers affected.

All county school buildings are following CDC guidance and advice from local and state health officials as well as officials work to navigate through this unusual return to the classroom.

For a look at those guidelines and other information from the CDC, follow this link.