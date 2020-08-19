AC schools release guidelines for football games

Tuesday, the Anderson County School system announced the guidelines for football games at Clinton and Anderson County High Schools.

1. Capacity

A. One-third stadium capacity will be allowed based on TSSAA recommendations.

ACHS 2000 stands and seating on the track. Attendees may bring chairs with rubber feet to sit on track.

CHS 2000 Stands

B. Stadium bleachers will be marked off for seating based on TSSAA recommendations.

C. No tailgating on campus.

D. The visiting team will receive an allocation of tickets.

2. Participation

A. Football Teams

Home – All players may dress if they can physically distance.

Away – 60 players or less may travel.

Teams should physically distance on the sidelines.

Coaches will be required to wear masks when they are in close proximity with players.

B. Band

Home – All members may participate if they can physically distance and sit in area away from spectators (end-zone area or other designated area big enough).

Away – No bands will travel to away games.

Band members should physically distance.

Band members will be required to wear masks when not playing.

C. Cheerleaders/Dance

All members may attend home and away games.

All members may participate if they can physically distance at home and away games and stay in

designated areas.

D. Freshman and JV games

Underclassmen players will be allowed to play under the same regulations outlined for varsity.

3. Admission regulations

Ticket prices will be $8.00.

Tickets will be pre-sold by each school at: www.ticketspicket.com

No tickets will be sold at the gate.

All fans must have their temperature checked before entering the facility. No one whose temperature measures 100.4 or greater will be admitted to the game. (The only way to receive a refund for your ticket is if you are denied entry into the game because of a temperature that exceeds 100.4) Ticket will be refunded by mail.

All fans are required to wear a mask.

Fans must only sit in designated seating areas.

4. Concessions

Only pre-packaged foods will be made available.

Lines will be marked off for physical distance.

All concession workers will be required to wear masks and gloves.

5. Signage

Appropriate signage will be posted per TSSAA and Anderson County Schools policies and procedures.

6. Covid-19

If conditions elevate in the community, Anderson County Schools will make a determination on the status of fall sports. Please emphasize that all students, staff and visitors need to follow the five core preventative Covid-19 measures:

Physically distance.

Wear face masks.

Stay home when sick.

Clean and disinfect often.

Wash your hands.

SCHEDULED TELEVISED GAMES as of August 18th 2020

08.21 – ACHS vs. CHS – LIVE on ACTV

08.27 – ACHS vs. Powell – LIVE on MyVLT

09.11 – CHS vs. Meigs Co. – LIVE on ACTV

09.18 – ACHS vs. Howard Tech – LIVE on ACTV

09.25 – CHS vs. Oak Ridge – LIVE on BBB TV

10.02 – CHS vs. West – LIVE on ACTV

10.16 – ACHS vs. Chatt. Central – LIVE on BBB TV

10.23 – ACHS vs. East Hamilton – LIVE on ACTV