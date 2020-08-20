AC Park campground to expand thanks to state grant

Anderson County will receive funding through the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Tourism Enhancement Grants program to make improvements at Anderson County Park.

Eligible projects include stages, signage, enhancement to attractions or venues, park improvements and other resources that target the expansion of local tourism.

Locally, the funds will be used to expand the campground at Anderson County Park, which will include adding electrical outlet posts to 13 existing sites, constructing 10 additional sites, and installing the infrastructure for an additional bathhouse to be built in the future.

The grant will be administered through a partnership between the Anderson County Conser vation Board and the Anderson County Tourism Council.

