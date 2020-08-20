AC Park campground to expand thanks to state grant

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Anderson County will receive funding through the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Tourism Enhancement Grants program to make improvements at Anderson County Park.
Eligible projects include stages, signage, enhancement to attractions or venues, park improvements and other resources that target the expansion of local tourism.
Locally, the funds will be used to expand the campground at Anderson County Park, which will include adding electrical outlet posts to 13 existing sites, constructing 10 additional sites, and installing the infrastructure for an additional bathhouse to be built in the future.
The grant will be administered through a partnership between the Anderson County Conser vation Board and the Anderson County Tourism Council.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDLWD: Unemployment shows slight decline, third straight month of lower rates

(TDLWD press release) Tennessee’s economy continued to show signs of recovery from the COVID-19 health …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.