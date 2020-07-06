XFS: Indiana native Briscoe wins on Indy road course

Jim Harris

(NASCAR staff reports) In the days and months leading up to Saturday’s inaugural Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, Indiana’s own, Chase Briscoe left no doubt how important a victory would be to him.

He sure had to earn this one.

After holding off an aggressive late race charge from the field, the 25-year old Hoosier took the checkered flag, maneuvered out of his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and joined team members to climb the frontstretch fencing just as his team owner, fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart had famously done after earning Indianapolis victories in the NASCAR Cup Series.

It is Briscoe’s third win in the last four NASCAR Xfinity Series races and fifth of the season – a personal best and current series-best mark – and certainly a sentimental accomplishment as well. 

Briscoe had to beat a pair of road racing’s best in AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric to earn the hometown win. An exciting, action-packed final 10 laps – featuring four lead changes – forced Briscoe to use every trick he had. Ultimately, he held off Justin Haley by 1.717-seconds for the victory as the lead pack cars aggressively traded positions in the last lap.

Noah Gragson finished third, followed by Allmendinger and Cindric, who put up the day’s best challenges for Briscoe. Ross Chastain, Justin Allgaier, Alex Labbe, Michael Annett and Preston Pardus completed the top 10. It was the Floridian Pardus’ first-ever top-10 finish.

For a complete wrap-up of the race, visit NASCAR.com.

