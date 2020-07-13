XFS: Cindric goes back-to-back in Kentucky

(NASCAR.com) Austin Cindric won his first career oval race at Kentucky Speedway on Thursday night and answered it with the most dominant win of his career in Friday night’s Alsco 300, the second half of the Bluegrass State NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader.

Cindric led 130 of the 200 laps in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford – nearly doubling the most laps he has ever led in a race – and finished 2.262 seconds ahead of fellow Ford driver Chase Briscoe. It marks the first time a driver has won NASCAR national series races on consecutive nights at the same track since Richard Petty did it in 1971.

Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley and Ross Chastain finished third and fourth, respectively, followed by JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier. Anthony Alfredo, Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10 in order.

As Cindric was celebrating the fourth win of his career on the frontstretch, however, Gragson and 12th-place finisher Harrison Burton were involved in a pushing match by their parked cars. The two collided in the final laps, both brushing the wall before continuing on.

