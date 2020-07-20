XFS: Busch takes checkers, but Cindric awarded win after inspection

(NASCAR.com) Austin Cindric collected his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway after Kyle Busch‘s No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed post-race inspection — the left rear on his car ruled too low.

The Team Penske driver Cindric, who swept a doubleheader weekend at Kentucky Speedway last week, originally finished less than a second behind Busch, but the finishing order was corrected to show Cindric the winner and Xfinity Series championship leader Chase Briscoe the race runner-up.

Justin Allgaier, who led a race-best 98 of the 201 laps, rallied back through the field for a third-place finish after being penalized for a pit-road exit violation with 30 laps remaining. The blend line penalty forced him to rally from two laps down making his third-place effort that much more impressive.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Harrison Burton, a two-time winner in 2020, finished fourth and Michael Annett was fifth. Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones, Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley and Ross Chastain and Brandon Brown rounded out the top 10. It marks the ninth consecutive top-10 finish for Chastain and is Brown‘s fourth top 10 of the season.

Busch was disqualified from his apparent victory after his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota failed post-race inspection at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch’s car was found out of compliance with the height requirements, according to the NASCAR Rule Book. That ruling elevated Austin Cindric, who was the second driver to take the checkered flag, to his third Xfinity Series victory of the year in the My Bariatric Solutions 300. It also sent Busch’s No. 54 to last place in the 37-car field.

The last driver to be disqualified from an Xfinity Series win was Denny Hamlin, whose No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was also penalized for failing height requirements last August at Darlington Raceway. That promoted apparent runner-up Cole Custer to victory.

NASCAR competition officials introduced a tougher deterrence system into the rule book before the 2019 season, one that included disqualifications for significant rules violations.

