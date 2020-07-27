XFS: Brandon Jones storms to win on final lap

(NASCAR.com) On the final lap of overtime in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 250, Brandon Jones stole a victory and a piece of history from Austin Cindric.

Restarting from seventh place in the second overtime attempt, Jones charged forward and wrested the lead from Cindric, who was less than one lap away from tying Sam Ard’s NASCAR Xfinity Series record of four straight victories, a feat Ard accomplished in 1983.

After Cindric led Lap 174, the seventh circuit of overtime, Jones got a run underneath the No. 22 Team Penske Ford and powered his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota past Cindric through Turn 1. Jones crossed the finish line .405 seconds ahead of the No. 22 Mustang.

Harrison Burton, who had the fastest long-run car in the race, finished third. Burton had a comfortable lead over Cindric when Joe Graf Jr.’s brush with the Turn 4 wall on Lap 164 of a scheduled 167 brought out the fourth caution and sent the race to overtime.

The runner-up finish and a sweep of the first two stages propelled Cindric past 14th-place finisher Chase Briscoe to the top of the series standings. Cindric leads Briscoe by four points heading to the Road America road course in two weeks.

Ryan Sieg solidified his hold on a playoff position by staying out on older tires during the fourth caution and finishing fourth. Eleventh in the standings, Sieg now has a 66-point lead over Jeremy Clements in 13th. Twelve drivers will qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series postseason.

Ross Chastain ran fifth, his 15th top-10 result in 17 races this season. Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric, Michael Annett, Riley Herbst and Justin Allgaier completed the top 10.

