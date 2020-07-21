Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley, age 83, of Midtown

Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley, age 83, of Midtown, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020 at her home. She was born April 3, 1937 in Roane County. She was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Wilma worked in real estate for many years before retiring. She loved interior decorating, working in her flower gardens, as well as doing various arts & crafts. Preceded in death by her first husband, R. L. Sampson; parents, Richard & Mary Ledford Tidwell; granddaughter, Katie Rose Sampson.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 21 years Roy Oakley of Midtown

Children Michael Sampson of Rockwood

Mark Sampson of Midtown

Sister Elizabeth Baker of Harriman

Sisters-in-law Sarah Burns of Knoxville

Carolyn Tidwell of Harriman

Dear Friend Patricia Passmore of Midtown

Several extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens with Charles Milligan officiating. There will be a memorial service held at Midtown Valley United Methodist Church once services reconvene and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

