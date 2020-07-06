Wendell Ray Isabell, age 66

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Wendell Ray Isabell, age 66, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Wendell was born April 14, 1954 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Robert P. and Effie Duncan Isabell. Wendell was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He loved working on lawn mowers, loved his grandbabies more than life, playing gospel music on his radio station for his friends and family. In addition to his parents, Wendell is preceded in death by his sister: Cendia Martin, and brother: Charles Isabell.

Wife of 41 years   Debbie Isabell

Son   Brandon Isabell and wife Paula

Grandbabies   Leiken and Landon

Sisters   Bobbie Jean Carden of Lake City

              Shirley and Albert Miller of Ohio

Brothers   James and Becky Isabell of Lake City

                 Benny Joe and Joyce Isabell of Ohio

                 Donny Isabell of Lake City

Visitation: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral:  5:00PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Paul Kenneth Morlock, age 64 of Clinton

Paul Kenneth Morlock, age 64 of Clinton was called from his temporary earthly home to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.