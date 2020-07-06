Wendell Ray Isabell, age 66, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Wendell was born April 14, 1954 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Robert P. and Effie Duncan Isabell. Wendell was a member of Westside Baptist Church. He loved working on lawn mowers, loved his grandbabies more than life, playing gospel music on his radio station for his friends and family. In addition to his parents, Wendell is preceded in death by his sister: Cendia Martin, and brother: Charles Isabell.

Wife of 41 years Debbie Isabell

Son Brandon Isabell and wife Paula

Grandbabies Leiken and Landon

Sisters Bobbie Jean Carden of Lake City

Shirley and Albert Miller of Ohio

Brothers James and Becky Isabell of Lake City

Benny Joe and Joyce Isabell of Ohio

Donny Isabell of Lake City

Visitation: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Funeral: 5:00PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.