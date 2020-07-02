Warrant served following drug innvestigation

Early Wednesday morning, authorities in Campbell County conducted another narcotics search warrant, this time at a home, and a camper, on College Hill Road In LaFollette.

The raid was conducted by members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the LaFollette Police Department following what was described as a “months-long” investigation. Officials say that during Wednesday’s operation, drugs were found inside both a camper and the house on that property.

Two people were arrested at the scene. One was identified as 48-year-old John Paul Baker, who is facing numerous drug-related charges, as is the other, identified as 34-year-old Tarien Martha Wilder.

Both were transported to the Campbell County Jail without incident.

