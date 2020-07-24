Unemployment down in most TN counties in June

(TDLWD press release/Staff reports) Unemployment rates in a vast majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties continued to drop in June, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Seventy-four counties had lower jobless rates for the month, as Tennessee continues to reopen after many businesses closed in the spring to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Unemployment did increase slightly in 17 counties during the month and remained the same in four counties.

Williamson County recorded the lowest unemployment rate in June. At 6.7%, the rate dropped 0.4 of a percentage point when compared to May’s rate.

Shelby County had the state’s highest rate of unemployment in June. Its figure jumped 1.8 percentage points to 13.2%.

Knoxville had the lowest unemployment rate among Tennessee’s three largest cities at 9.5%, which is a 0.3 of a percentage point decrease from the month before. Nashville had a rate of 12.1%, down 0.2 of a percentage point from May. Memphis saw a 2.4 percentage point increase in unemployment between May and June to 15.3%.

Locally, unemployment in Anderson County dropped by 1.4% from may to June, going from 9.9% to 8.5%.

Campbell County saw an even larger decline, dropping 1.9% from May’s unemployment rate of 10.8, all the way down to 8.9% a month ago.

Knox County’s rate fell by four-tenths of a percent, from 8.3 two months ago, to 7.9% in June.

In Morgan County, unemployment increased by four-tenths of a point from 7.4% in May to 7.8% last month.

Roane County also saw a slight uptick in unemployment, climbing by one-tenth of a percent to 7.8 in June from May’s 7.7%.

Unemployment in Union County remained level at 8.8% with no change from the previous month.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive month. The June 2020 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 9.7%, down 1.3 percentage points from May’s revised rate of 11%. Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped by 2.2 percentage points in June, going from 13.3% to 11.1%.

A complete analysis of the June 2020 Tennessee county unemployment data can be found here .