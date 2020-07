The TWRA announced Monday that there were no boating fatalities in Tennessee over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Despite no fatalities, the agency did say that eight people were seriously injured in boating incidents on Tennessee waterways.

TWRA held its annual Operation Dry Water July 3-5, an annual initiative aimed at reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water.

According to TWRA, 11 boating under the influence arrests were made over those three days.