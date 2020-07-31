TWRA announces quota hunt application results, leftover WMA permit locations

Friday morning, TWRA announced that the 2020 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Youth WMA quota hunts application results are now available on the Agency’s website. In addition, leftover WMA permit locations have been announced, which will be available August 26th on a first come, first served basis

TWRA says that if applicants have an email on their customer account, they will receive an email as to whether they were successful or unsuccessful in their application for a permit. Customers can print their permits at any time from www.QuotaHunt.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Customers without emails and all Oak Ridge WMA hunters will receive their physical permits in the mail.

The elk drawing and Tennessee Conservation Raffle results will be announced at the August 20th-21st meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Kingsport.

There are eight fall hunts where permits remain, including deer and turkey hunts at the Oak Ridge WMA. There are three separate hunts in Oak Ridge, the weekends of November 7th and 8th, November 14th and 15th, and December 12th and 13th.

For a complete look at the available permits, please follow this link to TWRA’s website.

