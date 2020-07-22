TVA ‘virtual open house’ to focus on Bull Run

Due to the ongoing pandemic, TVA hasn’t been able to host its in-person public open houses, but officials say they still think it’s important to share information with the community.

To that end, TVA will host its first-ever virtual open house on Thursday, July 23 starting at 5 p.m.

According to TVA’s announcement, topics will include updates on plans for the Bull Run site in Anderson County’s Claxton community, from ongoing environmental studies to a look at what the site could be in the future. Those interested can visit various stations and get information at your own pace, then leave questions and comments on your way “out the door,” according to the release

“In response to the global pandemic, we worked to develop this new platform to stay connected and overcome some of the challenges of communicating with our neighbors right now,” said Scott Turnbow, TVA’s vice president for civil projects in a press release announcing the event. “The virtual open house will give interested individuals access to information about TVA and our Bull Run Fossil Plant without leaving the safety and comfort of their homes.”

Through computer technology, a conference room will be replicated online with each of the TVA technical stations. Participants will be able to use their mouse to virtually walk into the conference room and view the content of each station, including videos and other materials. Where appropriate a voice narration provides additional information to help understand the content presented.

The virtual open house will highlight TVA’s “core mission areas of energy, environment, and economic development and their impact throughout the Tennessee Valley.” Additionally, officials will share information relating to the Bull Run Fossil plant closure process, the safe management of coal ash, power grid changes in the Haw Ridge area, and the future potential redevelopment opportunities for the Bull Run site post-closure.

Recently, TVA released a conceptual rendering of some possibilities for the Bull Run site to showcase the potential for redevelopment, public green space, and other ideas to kickstart conversations around the future for the community.

Turnbow estimates the site could be ready for development in 2028, depending on the outcome of environmental studies under the direction of the state and the closure option decision for long-term coal ash storage at the site.

The virtual open house begins July 23 at 5pm ET, at which point this link will become active: www.tvavirtual.com/oakridge.