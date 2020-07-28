TVA extends virtual open house availability through August 7th

TVA announced Monday that they are extending the availability of the utility’s first virtual open house through Friday, August 7th.

In its announcement, TVA says that the virtual platform, which launched on July 23rd, allows visitors to experience a “walk through” of different information stations, focusing on TVA’s mission, andmost importantly here in Anderson County, updates on the future of the Bull Run Fossil Plan, which TVA’s Board of Directors voted last year to close by the end of 2023. Topics there include the future of the coal ash already stored on the site and how it will be dealt with when the facility is shuttered, and potential uses for the property after its closure.

Visitors can then leave comments or questions as they leave the virtual room.

The virtual open house will be available through Friday, August 7th at www.tvavirtual.com/oakridge.