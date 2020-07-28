TVA extends virtual open house availability through August 7th

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

TVA announced Monday that they are extending the availability of the utility’s first virtual open house through Friday, August 7th.

In its announcement, TVA says that the virtual platform, which launched on July 23rd, allows visitors to experience a “walk through” of different information stations, focusing on TVA’s mission, andmost importantly here in Anderson County, updates on the future of the Bull Run Fossil Plan, which TVA’s Board of Directors voted last year to close by the end of 2023. Topics there include the future of the coal ash already stored on the site and how it will be dealt with when the facility is shuttered, and potential uses for the property after its closure.

Visitors can then leave comments or questions as they leave the virtual room.

The virtual open house will be available through Friday, August 7th at www.tvavirtual.com/oakridge.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Masks now required inside Clinton City Hall, other facilities

The city of Clinton is now requiring masks to be worn inside all city buildings. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.