Tuesday, July 7th (tomorrow) deadline to register to vote in August

(TN Secretary of State press release) Tennesseans who want to vote in the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election on August 6 must register to vote by Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

“The first step to making your voice heard at the polls is registering to vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With our online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”

Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, www.GoVoteTN.com. Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from a computer or mobile device without ever leaving their home at www.GoVoteTN.com.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at www.GoVoteTN.com. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked to your local county election commission office by July 7, 2020.

Election Day registration is not available. The Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election is on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Early voting begins Friday, July 17 and runs Monday through Saturday until Saturday, August 1.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more on the GoVoteTN app available in the App Store and Google Play.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility, photo IDs, and other Election Day details visit www.GoVoteTN.com or call the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

