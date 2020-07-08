TSSAA to continue support of National SAT/ACT Prep Project

(TSSAA press release) Officials announced Tuesday that the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) is continuing its support of the National SAT/ACT Prep Project through the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and eKnowledge. Because of this association, Tennessee students receive a 95% discount on SAT or ACT prep courses.

This is a community-service, non-profit project and all student fees are reinvested to improve the program and reach more families. The project has more than 45,000 five-star reviews and has already assisted nearly 300,000 families.

The Project started more than 15 years ago and is supported by at least 300 groups, organizations and professional athletes. The NFHS became a sponsor of the project about 10 years ago and it is now the official SAT/ACT prep program for all 19,500-member high schools and 12 million students under the NFHS umbrella.

“TSSAA’s member schools thank eKnowledge for their generous donation to our student athletes,” said Bernard Childress, executive director of the TSSAA. “Their ACT/SAT Test Prep Programs continue to provide outstanding tutorial material to students who, otherwise, may not be able to afford them. We applaud and totally appreciate their efforts.”

Requesting a Sponsored SAT/ACT Prep Program

Parents of high school students in the state of Tennessee may request their 95% discounted SAT or ACT PowerPrep Program online at eKnowledge.com/TSSAA or by phone at 951-256-4076.

About the SAT/ACT PowerPreptm Programs

The online SAT/ACT PowerPrep is accessible from any device. It has hundreds of hours of student classwork, 50+ hours of detailed video explanations, 360+ multimedia/video lessons, 29 automatically graded progress quizzes with detailed answers and much more.