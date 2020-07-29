TSSAA: Executive Order to clear way for HS football, girls’ soccer to start on time

(TSSAA press release) In a press conference today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he will soon sign Executive Order No. 55, which will include TSSAA member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions.
“We appreciate being able to work with Gov. Lee and his staff on this,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “I am pleased that we were able to develop some very specific guidelines for every sport that will allow our kids to get out on their fields and fully participate in football and girls’ soccer this fall.”
Although contact practice is now permissible, the regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed. Visit the Tennessee Returns to Play page of www.TSSAA.org for complete details.
“Children across the state are counting on us–school administrators and coaches–to proceed with practices and competitions safely while being very mindful of the requirements and modifications that we have put in place,” Childress added. “Our return to play is a partnership, and it’s important for everyone to do their part.”
Once the order is signed, contact may take place in girls’ soccer practice. The Date of First Contest remains as originally scheduled, Aug. 17, with the state championships to be held Oct. 28-31 in Murfreesboro.
Football teams were allowed to begin heat acclimatization on July 20th. Each athlete must complete heat acclimatization (2 days of helmets only, 3 days in helmets and shoulder pads) before practicing in full equipment, which is now permitted.
No changes to the 2020 football schedule, regular season or otherwise, will be made. The contingency plan for football passed by the Board of Control last week stated that if contact practice could resume prior to Aug. 4, then no contests would be rescheduled. Therefore, the Date of First Contest for football remains as Aug. 21 with state championships Dec. 3-5 in Cookeville.
“This is good news for many kids and their families,” Childress added, “but the reality is that the virus will continue to be with us and we have to be smart about taming the spread. Every adult and every participant in every sport must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by TSSAA and the Governor’s office to help mitigate these risks.”
With Tuesday’s announcement, high school football kicks off the week ending August 21st. Locally, Clinton plays at Anderson County, Oak Ridge opens up on the road at Hardin Valley, Campbell County visits Cocke County, Jellico heads to Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Oliver Springs plays host to Oneida.
Here is a link to our previous story, including the pandemic safety precautions being put into place by the state.
CLINTON SCHEDULE
Friday, August 21…at Anderson County
Friday, Aug. 28…at CAK
Friday, September 4…home vs. Halls
Friday, Sept. 11…home vs. Meigs County
Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Powell
Friday, Sept. 25…home vs. Oak Ridge
Friday, October 2…home vs. West
Friday, Oct. 9…at Fulton
Friday, Oct. 16…BYE
Friday, Oct. 23…at Campbell County
Friday, October 30…at Karns
ANDERSON COUNTY SCHEDULE
Friday, August 21…home vs. Clinton
Thursday, Aug. 27…home vs. Powell (Rivalry Thursday)
Friday, September 4…at Hixson
Friday, Sept. 11…at South-Doyle
Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Howard
Friday, Sept. 25…at Jefferson County
Friday, October 2…at East Ridge
Friday, Oct. 9…BYE
Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Chattanooga Central
Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. East Hamilton
Friday, October 30…at Sequoyah
OAK RIDGE SCHEDULE
Friday, August 21…at Hardin Valley
Friday, Aug. 28…home vs. Dobyns-Bennett
Friday, September 4…home vs. Campbell County
Thursday, Sept. 10…at Farragut (Rivalry Thursday)
Thursday, Sept. 17…at West (Rivalry Thursday)
Friday, Sept. 25…at Clinton
Friday, October 2…at Karns
Friday, Oct. 9…BYE
Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Mt. Juliet
Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. Powell
Friday, October 30…home vs. Fulton
CAMPBELL COUNTY SCHEDULE
Friday, August 21…at Cocke County
Friday, Aug. 28…home vs. Carter
Friday, September 4…at Oak Ridge
Friday, Sept. 11…at Seymour
Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Gibbs
Thursday, Sept. 24…home vs.Karns (Rivalry Thursday)
Friday, October 2…at Powell
Friday, Oct. 9…BYE
Friday, Oct. 16…at Fulton
Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. Clinton
Friday, October 30…home vs. West
OLIVER SPRINGS SCHEDULE
Friday, August 21…home vs. Oneida
Friday, Aug. 28…at Kingston
Thursday, September 3…home vs. Rockwood (Rivalry Thursday)
Friday, Sept. 11…at Northview Academy
Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Greenback
Friday, Sept. 25…BYE
Friday, October 2…at Harriman
Friday, Oct. 9…home vs. Sunbright
Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Oakdale
Friday, Oct. 23… at Coalfield
Friday, October 30…at Midway
JELLICO SCHEDULE
Friday, August 21…at Williamsburg (Ky)
Friday, Aug. 28…at Oakdale
Friday, September 4…BYE
Friday, Sept. 11…home vs. McCreary Central (Ky)
Friday, Sept. 18…at Unaka
Friday, Sept. 25…at North Greene
Friday, October 2…home vs. Hancock County
Friday, Oct. 9…at Wartburg
Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Cloudland
Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. Cosby
Friday, October 30…home vs. Berea (Ky)