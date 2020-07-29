TSSAA: Executive Order to clear way for HS football, girls’ soccer to start on time

(TSSAA press release) In a press conference today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he will soon sign Executive Order No. 55, which will include TSSAA member schools in an exception to contact sports restrictions.

“We appreciate being able to work with Gov. Lee and his staff on this,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “I am pleased that we were able to develop some very specific guidelines for every sport that will allow our kids to get out on their fields and fully participate in football and girls’ soccer this fall.”

Although contact practice is now permissible, the regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed. Visit the Tennessee Returns to Play page of www.TSSAA.org for complete details.

“Children across the state are counting on us–school administrators and coaches–to proceed with practices and competitions safely while being very mindful of the requirements and modifications that we have put in place,” Childress added. “Our return to play is a partnership, and it’s important for everyone to do their part.”

Once the order is signed, contact may take place in girls’ soccer practice. The Date of First Contest remains as originally scheduled, Aug. 17, with the state championships to be held Oct. 28-31 in Murfreesboro.

Football teams were allowed to begin heat acclimatization on July 20th. Each athlete must complete heat acclimatization (2 days of helmets only, 3 days in helmets and shoulder pads) before practicing in full equipment, which is now permitted.

No changes to the 2020 football schedule, regular season or otherwise, will be made. The contingency plan for football passed by the Board of Control last week stated that if contact practice could resume prior to Aug. 4, then no contests would be rescheduled. Therefore, the Date of First Contest for football remains as Aug. 21 with state championships Dec. 3-5 in Cookeville.

“This is good news for many kids and their families,” Childress added, “but the reality is that the virus will continue to be with us and we have to be smart about taming the spread. Every adult and every participant in every sport must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by TSSAA and the Governor’s office to help mitigate these risks.”

With Tuesday’s announcement, high school football kicks off the week ending August 21st. Locally, Clinton plays at Anderson County, Oak Ridge opens up on the road at Hardin Valley, Campbell County visits Cocke County, Jellico heads to Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Oliver Springs plays host to Oneida.

Here is a link to our previous story, including the pandemic safety precautions being put into place by the state.

CLINTON SCHEDULE

Friday, August 21…at Anderson County

Friday, Aug. 28…at CAK

Friday, September 4…home vs. Halls

Friday, Sept. 11…home vs. Meigs County

Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Powell

Friday, Sept. 25…home vs. Oak Ridge

Friday, October 2…home vs. West

Friday, Oct. 9…at Fulton

Friday, Oct. 16…BYE

Friday, Oct. 23…at Campbell County

Friday, October 30…at Karns

ANDERSON COUNTY SCHEDULE

Friday, August 21…home vs. Clinton

Thursday, Aug. 27…home vs. Powell (Rivalry Thursday)

Friday, September 4…at Hixson

Friday, Sept. 11…at South-Doyle

Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Howard

Friday, Sept. 25…at Jefferson County

Friday, October 2…at East Ridge

Friday, Oct. 9…BYE

Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Chattanooga Central

Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. East Hamilton

Friday, October 30…at Sequoyah

OAK RIDGE SCHEDULE

Friday, August 21…at Hardin Valley

Friday, Aug. 28…home vs. Dobyns-Bennett

Friday, September 4…home vs. Campbell County

Thursday, Sept. 10…at Farragut (Rivalry Thursday)

Thursday, Sept. 17…at West (Rivalry Thursday)

Friday, Sept. 25…at Clinton

Friday, October 2…at Karns

Friday, Oct. 9…BYE

Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Mt. Juliet

Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. Powell

Friday, October 30…home vs. Fulton

CAMPBELL COUNTY SCHEDULE

Friday, August 21…at Cocke County

Friday, Aug. 28…home vs. Carter

Friday, September 4…at Oak Ridge

Friday, Sept. 11…at Seymour

Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Gibbs

Thursday, Sept. 24…home vs.Karns (Rivalry Thursday)

Friday, October 2…at Powell

Friday, Oct. 9…BYE

Friday, Oct. 16…at Fulton

Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. Clinton

Friday, October 30…home vs. West

OLIVER SPRINGS SCHEDULE

Friday, August 21…home vs. Oneida

Friday, Aug. 28…at Kingston

Thursday, September 3…home vs. Rockwood (Rivalry Thursday)

Friday, Sept. 11…at Northview Academy

Friday, Sept. 18…home vs. Greenback

Friday, Sept. 25…BYE

Friday, October 2…at Harriman

Friday, Oct. 9…home vs. Sunbright

Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Oakdale

Friday, Oct. 23… at Coalfield

Friday, October 30…at Midway

JELLICO SCHEDULE

Friday, August 21…at Williamsburg (Ky)

Friday, Aug. 28…at Oakdale

Friday, September 4…BYE

Friday, Sept. 11…home vs. McCreary Central (Ky)

Friday, Sept. 18…at Unaka

Friday, Sept. 25…at North Greene

Friday, October 2…home vs. Hancock County

Friday, Oct. 9…at Wartburg

Friday, Oct. 16…home vs. Cloudland

Friday, Oct. 23…home vs. Cosby

Friday, October 30…home vs. Berea (Ky)