TSSAA Board of Control meets Wednesday

(TSSAA announcement) The TSSAA Board of Control will meet on Wednesday, July 22 at Siegel High School at 1:00 p.m. CDT (2:00 EDT). The meeting will be a study session to discuss possible classification plans for the next classification cycle. The Board will also address contingency plans for football and girls’ soccer, as well as regulations put together by the staff and Governor’s office for all fall sports in regards to precautions for participation during the pandemic.

The meeting will be held in the Lecture Hall at Siegel High School with all physical distancing requirements being enforced. No one will be allowed to enter the facility without wearing a mask. Maintaining the minimum 6-foot distance and wearing a mask at all times will be mandatory. There will be limited seating, but best efforts will be made to accommodate those individuals in attendance. Anyone attending will need to park at the entrance that goes into the gymnasium and be able to enter the Lecture Hall directly from outside.

The meeting will be live streamed via YouTube. You can view the meeting by clicking here.