Travis Forsythe Jr., 58, of Marlow

Travis Forsythe Jr., age 58, a resident of the Marlow Community in Anderson County passed away, Friday, June 26, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of this area.

Mr. Forsythe was born, July 10, 1961 in Maryville, TN. He was an electrician and a member of the local IBEW #760. He loved playing the guitar, riding motorcycles and traveling with Tina.

Travis is preceded in death by his parents: Shirly and Travis Forsythe Sr.

He is survived by his significant other of 17 years, Tina Edwards; by his brother, Roy Forsythe of Marlow; by nephews: Justin, Jeremy, Jesse and by extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial and graveside services will be held, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Forsythe family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.