TN Secretary of State reminds voters time running out in early voting

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding all eligible Tenneee voters that time is running out to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General elections. Early voting ends Saturday, August 1st for the August 6th election. .

“County election officials have worked diligently to make early voting safe and easy,” Hargett said Thursday morning. “There’s no need to wait. I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting.”

In Anderson County on Wednesday, 383 people voted, meaning that 5133 people have cast ballots in the first 11 days of early voting. 3391 people have voted in the Republican primary and 1711 have taken part in the Democratic primary. 996 people have voted by mail this year.

You can vote from 10 am to 6 pm this Thursday and Friday (7/31 & 8/1), and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday at the Anderson County Fair Association Building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

136 people voted in Campbell County, with an 11-day total of 1310.

Campbell County’s early voting sites are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Hours at the Election Commission Office today (Thursday) will be from 9 am to 4 pm, Friday from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

Jellico’s early voting hours are 9 am to 2 pm Thursday, 2 to 7 pm on Friday and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

Roane County early voting is at the Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.). Early voting hours in Roane County are 9 am to 5 pm today and Friday, and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day to stay safe. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find their early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results through the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com . Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.

