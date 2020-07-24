Tina Michelle Sellers age 49 of Rocky Top, TN passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 22, 2020. Tina was of the Baptist faith. She was a beloved mother, daughter and sister.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Monie Bean.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Jonathan Sellers and Robin Sellers; father, Jackie Ray Bean (Jackie); brothers, Jackie Ray Bean, Jr.(Reeya), Jeff Bean(Janet) and Homer Bean(Christina); extended family and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27th from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at Island Home Baptist Church in Norris, TN on Tuesday, July 28th at 2:00pm with interment to follow at Miller Cemetery.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.