Tina Michelle Sellers age 49 of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 93 Views

Tina Michelle Sellers age 49 of Rocky Top, TN passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 22, 2020. Tina was of the Baptist faith. She was a beloved mother, daughter and sister.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Monie Bean.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Jonathan Sellers and Robin Sellers; father, Jackie Ray Bean (Jackie); brothers, Jackie Ray Bean, Jr.(Reeya), Jeff Bean(Janet) and Homer Bean(Christina); extended family and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27th from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at Island Home Baptist Church in Norris, TN on Tuesday, July 28th at 2:00pm with interment to follow at Miller Cemetery.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Merle Josephine Jones, 95, formerly of Kingston

MERLE JOSEPHINE JONES, age 95, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.