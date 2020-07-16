Timothy Dale Davidson,age 60, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was born June 28, 1960 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of Roane County. He loved playing pool and riding ATV four wheelers. Timothy was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed doing carpentry work. He is preceded in death by his mother, Molly Hicks Davidson.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 37 years Vickie Cates Davidson of Rockwood
Children Brandy Davidson of Kingston
Jeremy Davidson of Rockwood
Kristy Davidson of Rockwood
Father Earl Davidson of Rockwood
Grandchildren Cierra Davidson of Rockwood
Dylan Walden of Rockwood
Noah Walden of Rockwood
Caleb Ariks of Kingston
Brother Rick Davidson of Lenoir City
Sister Marie Lakin & husband, Brian of Maryville
Sisters-in-law Debbie Davis & husband, Jimmy of Rockwood
Sharon Wormsley & husband, Kendall of Philadelphia
Bobbie Bandy & husband, Tim of Midtown
A host of extended family members and special friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Spencer Garner officiating. Family & friends will meet at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood for interment. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.