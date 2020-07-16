Timothy Dale Davidson,age 60, of Rockwood

Timothy Dale Davidson,age 60, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was born June 28, 1960 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of Roane County. He loved playing pool and riding ATV four wheelers. Timothy was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed doing carpentry work. He is preceded in death by his mother, Molly Hicks Davidson.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 37 years Vickie Cates Davidson of Rockwood

Children Brandy Davidson of Kingston

Jeremy Davidson of Rockwood

Kristy Davidson of Rockwood

Father Earl Davidson of Rockwood

Grandchildren Cierra Davidson of Rockwood

Dylan Walden of Rockwood

Noah Walden of Rockwood

Caleb Ariks of Kingston

Brother Rick Davidson of Lenoir City

Sister Marie Lakin & husband, Brian of Maryville

Sisters-in-law Debbie Davis & husband, Jimmy of Rockwood

Sharon Wormsley & husband, Kendall of Philadelphia

Bobbie Bandy & husband, Tim of Midtown

A host of extended family members and special friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Spencer Garner officiating. Family & friends will meet at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood for interment. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

