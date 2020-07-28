THP: One killed in Sunday crash in Roane

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a two vehicle accident on I-40 in Roane County on Sunday afternoon (July 26th.

The report states a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 64-year-old Myron King of Knoxville left its lane of travel near the 345 mile marker on I-40 West, and made contact with a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by 63-year-old Charles Witt of Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Witt lost control, went off the road and struck a guard rail, before rolling down an embankment and hitting a tree.

Witt died from his injuries, while King and a passenger in his vehicle were not hurt.