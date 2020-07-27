Thomas Vowell, age 73 of Rocky Top, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 4, 1946 in Lake City to the late Thomas Sherman and Bessie Foust Vowell. Thomas was a carpenter for the Local 50 Carpenters Union. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by siblings, Glenn Foust, Retha Phillips, Ulys Vowell, Eva Disney, Jean Vowell; and great-grandchild Logan Leinart.

He is survived by: wife of 54 years, Phyllis Vowell; children, Tammy and Billy Simpson, Jerry Vowell and Deana, Daniel Vowell and Amanda; siblings, Jimmy Vowell and wife Janice, Mary Cox and husband J.C., and Sarah Carroll; grandchildren, Joshua and wife Brandi, Jeremiah, Cody and wife Katrina, Christopher and wife Kayla, Andrew, Bryson, Victoria and husband William, Betheny, LLyssa; great-grandchildren, Ace, Walker, Luke, Willow, and Layla; loving dog, Scooby; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Family and friends wishing to attend his graveside service will meet at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at 1:30pm and will travel in funeral procession to his burial at his home for a 2pm interment. www.holleygamble.com