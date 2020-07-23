Tennessee, nation report increase in unemployment claims

New unemployment claims benefits rose to 1.4 million last week nationally, the first increase since March, according to information released Thursday morning by the US Labor Department.

In addition, claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which helps people who are self-employed or who don’t qualify for regular benefits, went up nearly 20,000 to approximately 975,000.

The increases reflect what some officials have described as a “deteriorating” labor market, as many businesses around the country are having to close their doors again in response to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

While 109,000 first-time claims were filed last week, continued claims dropped by 1.1 million, to 16.2 million people..

In Tennessee, 25,794 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week, bringing the total to 740,123 since mid-March, when the pandemic roared into the US and sirupted just about every facet of daily life. That is up some 3000 claims over the previous week. Tennessee did report a decline in the number of continuing claims from the previous week, mirroring what federal officials reported this morning.

For more information on county-by-county unemployment claims for last week, follow this link to access a page with that data.

WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 New Claims Since March 15 740,123