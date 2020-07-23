Tennessee, nation report increase in unemployment claims

New unemployment claims benefits rose to 1.4 million last week nationally, the first increase since March, according to information released Thursday morning by the US Labor Department.
In addition, claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which helps people who are self-employed or who don’t qualify for regular benefits, went up nearly 20,000 to approximately 975,000.
The increases reflect what some officials have described as a “deteriorating” labor market, as many businesses around the country are having to close their doors again in response to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.
While 109,000 first-time claims were filed last week, continued claims dropped by 1.1 million, to 16.2 million people..
In Tennessee, 25,794 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week, bringing the total to 740,123 since mid-March, when the pandemic roared into the US and sirupted just about every facet of daily life. That is up some 3000 claims over the previous week. Tennessee did report a decline in the number of continuing claims from the previous week, mirroring what federal officials reported this morning.
For more information on county-by-county unemployment claims for last week, follow this link to access a page with that data.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|New Claims Since March 15
|740,123