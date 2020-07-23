Source: TDLWD

Tennessee, nation report increase in unemployment claims

Jim Harris

New unemployment claims benefits rose to 1.4 million last week nationally, the first increase since March, according to information released Thursday morning by the US Labor Department.

In addition, claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which helps people who are self-employed or who don’t qualify for regular benefits, went up nearly 20,000 to approximately 975,000.

The increases reflect what some officials have described as a “deteriorating” labor market, as many businesses around the country are having to close their doors again in response to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

While 109,000 first-time claims were filed last week, continued claims dropped by 1.1 million, to 16.2 million people..

In Tennessee, 25,794 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week, bringing the total to 740,123 since mid-March, when the pandemic roared into the US and sirupted just about every facet of daily life. That is up some 3000 claims over the previous week. Tennessee did report a decline in the number of continuing claims from the previous week, mirroring what federal officials reported this morning.

For more information on county-by-county unemployment claims for last week, follow this link to access a page with that data.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
New Claims Since March 15740,123 

