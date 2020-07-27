TBI releases identity of man found dead

Friday, the TBI identified the man whose body was found in Caryville Thursday morning as a 27-year-old Caryville man.

The body was discovered in the 100 block of Pike Lane Thursday morning, and the TBI and 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force began investigating immediately.

Friday, authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Derrick Wayne Wilhoit. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine how he died. At this time, few details have been released and officials described the investigation as open and ongoing.